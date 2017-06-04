Hull too strong for Wigan

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull’s three-match losing streak came to an end as they defeated Wigan Warriors 39-26.

Two Steve Michaels tries helped condemn the Warriors to a sixth straight game without a victory and move Hull back into the top four.

The Australian winger opened the scoring in the fourth minute before his second and further scores from Mark Minichiello and Danny Houghton left Hull 26-4 ahead at the break, with Tom Davies replying for Wigan.

Liam Marshall and Lewis Tierney scored after the break to offer Wigan a lifeline, but Jamie Shaul and Albert Kelly secured the game for Hull with further tries before Marshall and Davies scored once again to offer Wigan a consolation.

Hull FC: Shaul; Michaels, Talanoa, Tuimavave, Rawsthorne; Kelly, Connor; Green, Houghton, Thompson, Washbrook, Minichiello, Manu. Subs: Fash, Downs, Turgut, Matongo.

Wigan: Tierney; Davies, Forsyth, Burgess, Marshall; Williams, Leuluai; Nuuausala, McIlorum, Sutton, Wells, Farrell, Isa. Subs: J Tomkins, Powell, Tautai, Field.