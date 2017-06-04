Hull too strong for Wigan

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw June 4, 2017 10:38

Hull too strong for Wigan

Hull’s three-match losing streak came to an end as they defeated Wigan Warriors 39-26.

Two Steve Michaels tries helped condemn the Warriors to a sixth straight game without a victory and move Hull back into the top four.

The Australian winger opened the scoring in the fourth minute before his second and further scores from Mark Minichiello and Danny Houghton left Hull 26-4 ahead at the break, with Tom Davies replying for Wigan.

Liam Marshall and Lewis Tierney scored after the break to offer Wigan a lifeline, but Jamie Shaul and Albert Kelly secured the game for Hull with further tries before Marshall and Davies scored once again to offer Wigan a consolation.

Hull FC: Shaul; Michaels, Talanoa, Tuimavave, Rawsthorne; Kelly, Connor; Green, Houghton, Thompson, Washbrook, Minichiello, Manu. Subs: Fash, Downs, Turgut, Matongo.

Wigan: Tierney; Davies, Forsyth, Burgess, Marshall; Williams, Leuluai; Nuuausala, McIlorum, Sutton, Wells, Farrell, Isa. Subs: J Tomkins, Powell, Tautai, Field.

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw June 4, 2017 10:38

Super League

Read More

Championship

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions