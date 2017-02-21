Hull tie down Sneyd until 2019

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull FC Marc Sneyd has signed a new contract extension with the club, keeping him with the Challenge Cup winners until the end of the 2019 season.

Hull took up the option of a two-year extension in the contract of the Lance Todd Trophy winner after a superb year for the Black and Whites last year.

“Having had success last year we want to do the same again this year and there’s no reason why we can’t with the group that we’ve got,” Sneyd said.

“It’s a good place to be at right now and we all can’t wait to see what this season will bring.

“I never really thought about looking anywhere else, I wanted to stay here and I’m glad I’ve signed a new contract to stay.”

He continued: “I’ve not thought about specific goals for this season – I’m just looking to take each game at a time.

“That starts on Thursday night against Catalans, who we know are going to be a tough team so we’re going to have to be on our game.”