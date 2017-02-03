Hull title clash off
The Hull & District League has postponed tomorrow’s scheduled Championship Play-off game between Three Tuns and North Hull Knights.
The Tuns will, instead, meet Reckitts in an outstanding league fixture.
Tomorrow’s revised programme is:
Saturday 4 February 2017
GMB COUNCIL CUP (QUARTER-FINALS): North Hull Knights v Cottingham Tigers.
GMB LEAGUE
PREMIER DIVISION: Three Tuns v Reckitts.
DIVISION ONE: Bransholme Dales v Bilton Sully’s.
