Phil Hodgson
By Phil Hodgson February 3, 2017 08:23

Hull title clash off

 

 

The Hull & District League has postponed tomorrow’s scheduled Championship Play-off game between Three Tuns and North Hull Knights.

 

The Tuns will, instead, meet Reckitts in an outstanding league fixture.

 

Tomorrow’s revised programme is:

 

Saturday 4 February 2017

 

GMB COUNCIL CUP (QUARTER-FINALS): North Hull Knights v Cottingham Tigers.

 

GMB LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION: Three Tuns v Reckitts.

DIVISION ONE: Bransholme Dales v Bilton Sully’s.

 

 

 

