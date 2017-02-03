Hull title clash off

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The Hull & District League has postponed tomorrow’s scheduled Championship Play-off game between Three Tuns and North Hull Knights.

The Tuns will, instead, meet Reckitts in an outstanding league fixture.

Tomorrow’s revised programme is:

Saturday 4 February 2017

GMB COUNCIL CUP (QUARTER-FINALS): North Hull Knights v Cottingham Tigers.

GMB LEAGUE

PREMIER DIVISION: Three Tuns v Reckitts.

DIVISION ONE: Bransholme Dales v Bilton Sully’s.