Hull unchanged for semi-final
Hull FC have named an unchanged side ahead of their Challenge Cup showdown with Leeds.
The Black and Whites will have captain Gareth Ellis available after he made a successful return to action last week in their victory over Huddersfield.
Scott Taylor will make his 200th career appearance as he looks to secure a third appearance at Wembley after previously winning the competition with Wigan and his current club.
Hull's 19-man squad: Shaul, Fonua, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Minichiello, Ellis, Connor, Green, Washbrook, Manu, Bowden, Fash, Matongo.