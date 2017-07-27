Hull unchanged for semi-final

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull FC have named an unchanged side ahead of their Challenge Cup showdown with Leeds.

The Black and Whites will have captain Gareth Ellis available after he made a successful return to action last week in their victory over Huddersfield.

Scott Taylor will make his 200th career appearance as he looks to secure a third appearance at Wembley after previously winning the competition with Wigan and his current club.

Hull’s 19-man squad: Shaul, Fonua, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Minichiello, Ellis, Connor, Green, Washbrook, Manu, Bowden, Fash, Matongo.