Hull and Wigan name squads for Challenge Cup Final

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw August 24, 2017 12:17

Hull FC and Wigan have named strong squads for the Challenge Cup Final.

The Black and Whites have made one change to their 19-man squad following their defeat to Huddersfield, with Steve Michaels replacing Jansin Turgut.

It leaves Lee Radford with his strongest possible squad available as they look to retain the trophy.

Meanwhile, Wigan have made two changes to their squad following their victory over Salford last week.

Joel Tomkins and Liam Marshall are in the squad, replacing youngsters Nick Gregson and Jack Wells.

It means the only two senior players Shaun Wane is without are winger Dom Manfredi, who has been unavailable all season, and Wales forward Ben Flower.

Wigan: Bateman, Burgess, Clubb, Davies, Farrell, Gelling, Gildart, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, McIlorum, Nuuausala, O’Loughlin, Powell, Sutton, Tautai, J Tomkins, S Tomkins, Williams.

Hull: Bowden, Connor, Ellis, Fonua, Green, Griffin, Houghton, Kelly, Manu, Michaels, Minichiello, Shaul, Sneyd, Talanoa, Taylor, Thompson, Tuimavave, Washbrook, Watts.

