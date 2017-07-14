Hull will “strip everything back” to arrest losing slump, says Radford

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hull coach Lee Radford says the Black and Whites will “strip everything back” to try and arrest their losing slump following a third straight defeat on Friday night.

FC are now out of the top following a 10-7 defeat to Leeds, their third loss in a row ahead of the Challenge Cup semi-final with Leeds in a fortnight’s time.

And Radford says as things stand, Hull are their own worst enemies.

“It’s the theme of the conversations we are having every week. The errors in our own end continue to hurt us and it’s fair to say it’s been the same people for the last month unfortunately,” Radford said.

“We’ll have to strip everything back moving forward. There is no point in previewing opposition teams if we are not giving ourselves a chance to get down the opposing end of the field.

“That’s where our time will be spent. We are second in the competition for errors and it jumps out at you. We cannot continue to make these errors that we’ve been making.

“We were at 30% completion rate coming out of our own end in the first half. That must be fixed up.

Radford also refused to be critical of referee Robert Hicks following a controversial late moment where Mahe Fonua had a try chalked off.