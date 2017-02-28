Hull without Ellis for Huddersfield test

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Both Huddersfield and Hull FC will be without key personnel for their Betfred Super League clash on Thursday night.

The Giants, who are already missing the likes of Jake Mamo and Michael Lawrence, are without England international winger Jermaine McGillvary (quad), while Scotland forward Dale Ferguson has also been omitted from the squad. They have been replaced by Gene Ormsby and Mikey Wood in the Giants’ 19-man squad, with captain Leroy Cudjoe retaining his place despite sitting out the Giants’ victory over Wakefield through injury.

Meanwhile, Hull FC have been dealt a major blow, with Gareth Ellis ruled out for the visit to the Jonh Smith’s Stadium.

The club captain left the field in their defeat to Catalans on Thursday following a tackle by Sam Moa and has not been able to fully recover.

Lee Radford is also without Liam Watts as the forward prepares to serve a suspension.

Huddersfield squad to face Hull FC

Cudjoe, Gaskell, Murphy, Brough, Brierley, Rapira, Hinchcliffe, Wakeman, Leeming, Ikahihifo, Roberts, Clough, Smith, Ormsby, Dickinson, S Wood, McIntosh

M Wood, Mellor

Hull FC squad to face Huddersfield

Shaul, Fonua, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Minichiello, Connor, Green, Thompson, Washbrook, Michaels, Man, Bowden, Turgut, Matongo