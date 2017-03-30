Hull without Houghton for Warrington clash

5 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Man of Steel winner Danny Houghton has been ruled out of Hull’s clash with Warrington on Saturday with a leg injury.

The hooker has been left out of Lee Radford’s 19-man squad to take on the struggling Wolves, with young hooker Jez Litten set to make his debut after being named in the 19-man squad.

Houghton has played in all six of Hull’s games so far this season and is currently Super League’s leading defender with 277 tackles.

Lee Radford will have Liam Watts to call upon for the game, with the forward set to return after a four-game absence through suspension.

Brad Fash joins Litten and Watts in the squad, with Houghton, Masi Matongo and Jack Downs all dropping out.

Meanwhile, Warrington have named Ryan Atkins and George King in their 19-man squad, after they both returned from hamstring injuries.

Hull’s 19-man squad to face Warrington: Shaul, Fonua, Griffin, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Watts, Minichiello, Ellis, Connor, Green, Thompson, Washbrook, Michaels, Manu, Bowden, Turgut, Fash, Litten.

Warrington’s 19-man squad to face Hull: Atkins, Brown, Clark, Cooper, Dwyer, Evans, Gidley, Hill, Hughes, Johnson, G King, T King, Livett, Philbin, Ratchford, Russell, Sims, Westerman, Westwood