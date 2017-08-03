Hundreds sign petition for ‘vote of no confidence’ against Nigel Wood

67 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

A petition set up to declare a ‘vote of no confidence’ in RFL chief executive Nigel Wood has been signed by almost two thousand people.

Rugby League supporters have signed the petition created on change.org after League Express exclusively revealed Wood was earning £314,000 per year.

In the description, the petition features a timeline of events that have taken place since Wood was appointed to the role in 2007, including a drop in attendances, funding and participation.

The petition, which currently has over 1,800 signatures, will be sent to the RFL, Super League clubs, Rugby League chairmen and the Parliamentary Group for Rugby League, it claims.

League Express received a copy of the annual reports and accounts for a company called RFL (Governing Body) Limited last week, which is the company through which the RFL administers Rugby League.

Within the document, it was revealed the highest paid director, understood to be Wood, is paid £314,000, up from a salary of £252,000 in 2015.

The full petition can be found here: https://www.change.org/p/rfl-nigel-wood-rfl-vote-of-no-confidence.