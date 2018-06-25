Hungary and Ireland announce Test squads

Hungary and Ireland have announced their squads for a one-off Test match in Budapest on 30 June, at NKE Sportpálya. It will be the first time the nations have met.

The Bulls name four debutants; Dominik Fülöp, Dániel Lipták, Gyula Nikoletti and György Szojka all from the domestic ranks, with nine coming in from Australia and the UK to bolster the ranks.

Hungarian Rugby League Federation president Zsolt Lukács has labelled the contest, “the biggest in the Magyar Bulls’ short history.” He added: “We are looking forward to seeing the highest level of rugby ever played in Hungary. We’d like to provide entertainment to our supporters and experience to our players who are preparing for the Emerging Nations World Championship this October in Sydney.”

Ireland coach Carl De Chenu noted: “After the amazing World Cup in Australia last year, we’re delighted to be able to continue the growth of international rugby league. It’s a great opportunity for more of our home grown talent to showcase their.

“The squad is a nice mix, Casey Dunne and Alan McMahon both played in the World Cup qualifiers and travelled to Australia last year while Sam Boyd, Emmet Banahan, Roy Stanley, Richie McHugh and Ryan Guilfoyle were also there representing Ireland at the Student World Cup. It should be a memorable experience for everyone involved.”

HUNGARY SQUAD

Jayden Bruckner, Josh Institoris, Stephen Kovac, Lachlyn Mulford, Stephen Nemeth, Joel Shaaghy (Magyar Bulls, Australia), Márk Czifra, Dominik Fülöp, Géza Goletz, Lénard Grimm, Gyula Herpai, Botond Kovács, Gergely Kramlik, Istvan Krupp, Dániel Lipták, Zsolt Lukacs, Gergely Nagy, Gyula Nikoletti, József Surman, György Szojka, Temuujin Uranchimeg (Magyar Bulls, Hungary), Luke Brough, Simon Kalafusz, Dane Weatherill (Magyar Bulls, UK)

IRELAND SQUAD

John Rhatigan, Collie Ryan (Exiles), Emmet Banahan, Andrew Coade, Matthew Coade, Casey Dunne (c), Darragh Magee, Richie McHugh (Longhorns), Sam Boyd, Wayne Kelly, Kenneth McCombe, Phil Morrison (Pumas), Chris Hall (Scholars), Gareth Gill, Connor Phillips (Stags), Ryan Guilfoyle, Conor Loughrey, Roy Stanley (Tribesmen), Alan McMahon (Vikings)