Hunslet appoint former Doncaster coach Gary Thornton as new head coach

Hunslet RLFC have confirmed the appointment of Gary Thornton as their new head coach.

Thornton recently left Doncaster after almost two years in charge and had previously guided York City Knights to the League Leaders’ Shield in 2014.

He replaces James Coyle in the hot seat, who departed after eight months in charge.

Director of Rugby Darren Williams said: “We were delighted by the quality of applicants for the vacancy.

“The clubs directors shortlisted a number of candidates to speak to but Gary was the right fit for us right now given his level of experience and a tough period of fixtures on the horizon.

“Gary will take charge of his first training session on Tuesday and his first game as head coach will be the fixture at Barrow on Saturday.

Thornton said: “I’m delighted to be offered the opportunity to coach Hunslet RLFC. It’s a traditional club steeped in Rugby League history.

“I’m really looking forward to working with a good group of quality players, staff & directors and consolidating a place in the top 8 league playoffs.

“Hopefully we can then kick on for the final play-off series of the competition.”