Hunslet blast the RFL following League 1 postponement

Hunslet’s League 1 game with Whitehaven has been postponed by the RFL, the Hunslet club has confirmed.

According to Hunslet chairman Neil Hampshire, The RFL has stepped in and forced the fixture to be rearranged to allow Whitehaven to play their postponed Challenge Cup game with Oxford this Sunday.

That game was supposed to be played last weekend, however it was postponed due to the condition of the Recreation Ground pitch.

Hampshire claims the RFL did not directly inform the club of the situation, instead relying on Whitehaven to do it on their behalf.

“This is a real blow to us,” Hampshire said.

“In fact the RFL did not even have the courtesy to tell us directly, leaving Whitehaven to contact and explain the situation, which to me is unacceptable. They no doubt knew the reception they would get.

“We have worked hard to promote this game and have over 80 people booked in for a Mother’s Day lunch and entertainment. They will be massively disappointed that the event has now had to be cancelled albeit through no fault of the club.

“I have left the RFL in absolutely no doubt as to my anger at this decision but unfortunately they are just not prepared to listen. As a supporter owned club it is incredibly difficult to drive income streams and decisions like this do nothing to help. The decision also means we now have a month long gap between home games which hardly helps build momentum. It’s a shame we find ourselves in this situation when there’s an obvious solution that the RFL aren’t prepared to take.”

A provisional date for the new game has been pencilled in for April 30th. Meanwhile, the winner of Whitehaven’s clash with Oxford will earn a clash with Halifax in the fifth round of the Challenge Cup.