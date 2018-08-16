Hunslet coach Thornton signs one-year extension

Hunslet RLFC have handed head coach Gary Thornton a new one-year contract extension.

Thornton joined the club last season after a poor start to the year and guided them to the League 1 Shield.

After a strong off-season building his own squad, Hunslet have enjoyed a much improved season and are currently sixth in the league, just two points adrift of third-placed Workington.

Chairman Neil Hampshire said: “I’m delighted that GT (Gary Thornton) has agreed to an extended contract here at Hunslet.

“He’s an integral part of what we are trying to build here at the club and has brought stability, confidence and togetherness to the dressing room.

“His professionalism has instilled a “Never Say Die” attitude to the team which has been increasingly in evidence throughout his time with us.

“I believe he’s one of the best coaches around and the right person to take us to the next level.”

Thornton added: “I am delighted I have been given a further year to continue building on what we have started in 2018.

“This season was about putting a new, competitive squad together to ensure we made big improvements on and off the field from last year, and I think so far we have done that despite a couple of hiccups.

“We have been both competitive and played entertaining rugby this season, in what has proven to be a very tough League 1 competition.

“I am really pleased with the players that we retained, and those that came into the squad, and we have built a good culture here, with players buying into what we want to achieve as a club, and now we can plan early to kick on in 2019.”