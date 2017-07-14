Hunslet confirm Thornton will remain in charge in 2018

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hunslet have confirmed that coach Gary Thornton will remain at the club in 2018.

Thornton took over at the end of May following James Coyle’s departure and the club have given him the opportunity to continue for another year into 2018.

Hunslet CEO Martin Flynn said: “Gary has impressed the board with his passion, hard work and dedication since joining us at a difficult period. We see him as the man to push us forward to challenge at the right end of the table and the fact he’s so well-respected in the game and has a vast knowledge of the leagues below Super League – plus has a lot of contacts in the semi-professional game, made him the right man for the club.”

Thornton added: “I’m really pleased to be given the opportunity to take the club forward into 2018. It was difficult coming into an environment halfway through a season and inheriting a squad of players, and there have been some tough challenges to deal with along the way.

Not making the top eight is a huge disappointment and we all know as a group that we have underperformed and let ourselves and the supporters down.

“But I’ve urged the players to use that disappointment in a positive manner and finish the season on a high note. There is a terrific band of enthusiastic supporters at this club, and we owe it to them – and ourselves – to do that.”