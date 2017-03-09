Hunslet land Hesketh

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hunslet have completed the signing of former Featherstone, Halifax and Batley prop, Sean Hesketh.

Hesketh, 30, recently left Keighley via mutual consent due to work commitments, which left him as a free agent.

However, Hunslet have promptly snapped up the experienced forward, who was a recruitment target for the club in the off-season.

“We tried to get Paddy to join us in the off-season but he chose to stay loyal to the Cougars,” the club’s Director of Rugby Darren Williams said.

“However his work commitments have now changed and he’s been struggling to get over to Keighley for training.

“We currently have Lewis Reed, Michael Haley & Jack Coventry on the treatment table and we were looking a little light for middles.

“That’s why we moved to bring in Trae O Sullivan last week on loan from Batley Bulldogs.

“The addition of Sean will add a different dynamic to the squad and increase competition for places.

“When we get some bodies back we will have some real selection headaches for our front row options.”

Hesketh is in contention to feature in the club’s League 1 clash at Hemel at the weekend.