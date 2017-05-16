Hunslet part ways with head coach James Coyle

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw May 16, 2017 19:17

Hunslet part ways with head coach James Coyle

Hunslet head coach James Coyle has left the club after just eight months in charge.

Coyle, who was sacked by Whitehaven last season, leaves the club sixth in League 1 after eight games, just one point above ninth-placed London Skolars, who have a game in hand.

He replaced Matt Bramald after his contract expired at the end of the 2016 campaign.

His last game in charge was a shock defeat to Oxford as they went down 24-22 to Tim Rumford’s ‘expansion club’.

The club say they will make a statement in due course once a decision regarding a future appointment has been made.

Coyle becomes the fourth coach to leave his role in the top three tiers this season, following Glenn Morrison, Keiron Cunningham and Gary Thornton who departed from Dewsbury, St Helens and Doncaster respectively.

Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw May 16, 2017 19:17

Super League

Read More

Championship

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions