Hunslet part ways with head coach James Coyle

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Hunslet head coach James Coyle has left the club after just eight months in charge.

Coyle, who was sacked by Whitehaven last season, leaves the club sixth in League 1 after eight games, just one point above ninth-placed London Skolars, who have a game in hand.

He replaced Matt Bramald after his contract expired at the end of the 2016 campaign.

His last game in charge was a shock defeat to Oxford as they went down 24-22 to Tim Rumford’s ‘expansion club’.

The club say they will make a statement in due course once a decision regarding a future appointment has been made.

Coyle becomes the fourth coach to leave his role in the top three tiers this season, following Glenn Morrison, Keiron Cunningham and Gary Thornton who departed from Dewsbury, St Helens and Doncaster respectively.