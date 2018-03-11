Hurrell seals record comeback win for the Gold Coast

Gold Coast Titans equalled their biggest ever comeback, coming from 18 points down twice to beat Canberra Raiders 30-28

Canberra raced out to an 18-0 lead through tries from Siliva Havili, Jack Wighton and Englishman Elliot Whitehead and three conversions from Canberra’s captain Jarrod Croker.

The Gold Coast found a way back into the game through Kevin Proctor before Junior Paulo rampaged his way across the line for the Raiders to restore their 18-point lead.

Kane Elgey and Ash Taylor combined for the former to seize Taylor’s grubber to bring the Titans within twelve at the break.

The comeback continued in the second half when tries from Phillip Sami and Dane Copley plus two kicks from Michael Gordon brought the game level.

Canberra re-took the lead when Jordan Rapana batted a kick back into his centre, Joey Leilua’s hands who finished in the corner.

But it was to be Gold Coast who would complete their comeback when Konrad Hurrell snatched Ash Taylor’s grubber out of the air to go under the sticks and Michael Gordon added a conversion to seal a two-point win.

Titans: Gordon, Don, Copley, Hurrell, Sami, Eldey, Taylor, Arrow, Peats, Latu, Proctor, James, Cartwright; Interchanges: Rein, King, Matthews, Boyle

Tries: Proctor, Elgey, Sami, Copley, Hurrell; Goals: Gordon 5

Raiders: Wighton, Cotric, Croker, Leilua, Rapana, Austin, Williams, Soliola, Havili, Boyd, Papalii, Tapine, Whitehead; Interchanges: Sezer, Paulo, Bateman, Lui

Tries: Havili, Wighton, Whitehead, Paulo, Leilua; Goals: Croker 3, Sezer

Full match reports of all this weekend’s NRL matches will feature in Monday’s League Express.