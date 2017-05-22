Ian Watson breaks silence on Justin Carney departure

3 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Ian Watson believes Justin Carney’s move to Hull Kingston Rovers was “best for all involved” after the winger’s time at Salford came to an end.

The 28-year-old joined the Championship club last week following the culmination of an internal investigation after Carney was given an eight-match ban for racially abusing Ryan Bailey during the club’s victory over Toronto Wolfpack.

Carney will serve the rest of the suspension with the Robins before being available for the club in their Qualifiers campaign as they seek an instant return to Super League.

Speaking about his departure for the first time, Watson insists that the timing was right for all involved.

“After the investigation was concluded we all decided that it would be the best for all involved if Justin was to move on,” Watson told TotalRL.

“The concern for us was finding a move for Justin, but when Hull Kingston Rovers came in it felt like it was ideal for everyone to allow that move to take place.

“There are no hard feelings, Justin has been in since to say goodbye to everyone and he told me that he would miss the place and miss the group.

“But he’s got a new challenge on his hands now and I wish him well. He understood with where we are we couldn’t afford to have a distraction and he’s handled it really well.”

Watson also had his say on the latest arrival to the club, back-row James Hasson who joined the club last week from Parramatta Eels last week.

“We were aware there may have been some other interest, but we’re really pleased to have him here and his attitude has been first class to be fair,” Watson said.

“He’s been with us a few days and he’s been really good. He’s been really enthusiastic and he’s going to be a really good addition for us.”