Ian Watson insists Salford will remain grounded after latest win

Salford Red Devils moved level on points with leaders Hull FC and into Super League’s top four with victory against St Helens: but Ian Watson promised his side will not get carried away.

Watson’s side made it four victories in five games following their 22-14 win against the Saints, who could not overcome the early loss of Theo Fages as they slipped to a first defeat in three.

The win moves Salford above Wigan and Leeds ahead of the rest of the weekend’s fixtures – but Watson refused to go overboard about his side’s prospects this season.

“We won’t get carried away,” he said. “The big thing for us has been our hard work and our processes. If we forget that and we stop working hard, we’ll lose sight of where we’re going.

“We’ve got to take it week by week.”

That said, Watson was delighted with the resolve his side showed to beat the Saints.

“I’m made up,” he admitted. “We spoke about how we needed to get into the grind and stick at it and believe in our processes. Our defence was outstanding and late in the second half, it was great.”

Watson also heaped praise on his pack – spearheaded by the outstanding Craig Kopczak, who scored the game’s opening try.

“Koppy has been really good for us,” he said. “Him and George (Griffin) were cornerstones of our pack last year and they really held us together. Now we’ve got Moose (Lee Mossop) and Lama Tasi to back them up this year too.”

Watson, however, wouldn’t comment on the performance of referee James Child. “I wouldn’t want to get fined,” he laughed.