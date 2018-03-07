I’m waiting to get re-signed, admits Castleford’s Jesse Sene-Lefao!

Jesse Sene-Lefao has dropped another strong hint that he wants to remain with Castleford Tigers beyond this season – saying he’s waiting patiently to be re-signed by the club!

The popular forward has proven to be a real hit since arriving from NRL side Cronulla Sharks at the start of last season on a two-year deal.

He played a pivotal part in Castleford’s run to the Grand Final last year – and with his contract up at the end of this season, Sene-Lefao has made it clear where he wants to be playing in 2019.

He told the club’s YouTube channel: “I’ve got some good memories here already and I’ve only just getting started. I’m loving the people, loving the fans and everyone is so humble and they give us hope and know we can be better. They’re good to my family, the club have been awesome and I’m just waiting to get re-signed now!”

Sene-Lefao admitted he knew little about where the club were at with his new contract, saying his preference is to focus on his game and let his management take care of his deal.

But he insisted he wants to be at Castleford long-term.

He said: “Everyone asks me this question, and honestly, I don’t like to be part of the negotiation stage. I don’t know where we’re at right now but I do know that I want to stay and I’ll leave that to the board and my manager. I just need to play good footy and that sort of stuff will all take care of itself.”