Inglis ‘charged’ for drink-driving offences

Greg Inglis has allegedly been caught drink-driving – just hours after he was named Australia’s new captain.

The South Sydney ace was reportedly stopped by police for speeding on Monday at 2:15pm.

According to reports in Australia he was subsequently arrested and taken to a police station.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said: “At 2.15pm today, officers attached to the traffic and highway patrol command were conducting stationary speed enforcement on the Great Western Highway at Lithgow detected a black Mercedes Benz travelling above the speed limit.

“Police stopped the car and performed a roadside breath test on the driver, a 31-year-old man from Coogee, which allegedly returned a positive result.”

He is due to appear in court on November 22nd.

It comes after he was named the captain of Australia ahead of their Test matches against New Zealand and Tonga later this month, with Inglis replacing Cameron Smith as captain following his retirement.

Australia squad: Campbell-Gillard, Cherry-Evans, Cook, Cordner, Frizell, Holmes, Hunt, Inglis, Kaufusi, Klemmer, McGuire, McLean, Mitchell, Munster, Peachey, Tedesco, J Trbojevic, T Trbojevic, Woods.