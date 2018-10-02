Inglis suspended by Australia following drink driving charge

Newly appointed Australia captain Greg Inglis has been suspended for two games after being charged with drink driving and speeding.

The 31-year-old, who has apologised following the charge, says he accepts the decision.

He was arrested on Monday, just hours after being appointed as Kangaroos captain for their test matches with Tonga and New Zealand.

“I know I did the wrong thing and, while I am disappointed at missing the tour, I accept the penalty,” he said.

Todd Greenberg, the NRL CEO, added: “Greg is not just a great player, he is one of our best role models, but he made a poor decision on this occasion.

“He deserves full credit for being upfront today by apologising and taking full ownership of his mistake.

“It is a mark of the man that he has accepted responsibility for his actions and I have no doubt he will overcome this setback and retain his status as a true leader in our game.”