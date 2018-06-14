Injury-hit Manfredi handed new Wigan deal

Dom Manfredi is set to sign a new deal at Wigan, despite not playing for almost two years.

The Warriors winger is closing in on a much-anticipated return to action, and League Express understands he has been given a huge show of faith by the club after they activated a clause in his contract to extend his stay with the club.

Tuesday marked the two-year anniversary of Manfredi’s last appearance in cherry and white. The winger suffered a serious knee injury in the club’s defeat to Castleford, and has not been able to play since then.

The 24-year-old saw an attempted comeback fail last August as the problem persisted, and his return date has continuously been deferred since then.

However, there is finally light at the end of the tunnel for Manfredi, who has scored an impressive 48 tries in 58 games for Wigan.

His rehabilitation is nearing its conclusion and should be fit to feature at some point this season.

With his fitness unproven, Wigan could have waited for the speedster to prove his form before deciding on his future, but their decision to retain Manfredi indicates their faith in him to recapture the sort of form that saw him emerge as a potential England winger in 2016.