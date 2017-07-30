Intelligence key for Barrow as they look for revenge over rivals

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Paul Crarey believes his side will need more composure ahead of their second battle with local rivals Whitehaven.

The Raiders went down 32-6 to their Cumbrian neighbours two weeks ago in a match that determined who would finish second in League 1 at the end of the regular season.

Ahead of the latest clash between the two clubs, Crarey believes his side will have to be more efficient and professional to get the win.

“It is always tough up at Whitehaven and sometimes your heart rules your head when you’re playing in a derby,” he said.

“We have got to be smart and disciplined as that’s what let us down massively last time. We had three people in the bin, a poor completion rate and we lost the plot completely, when they knocked out sets and completely grinded away at us. We thought we had to do something special to win, but we didn’t, we just had to go out and be smart and make the right decisions at the right time.

“We didn’t do that, and bombed. We got beaten by 30 points but for 72 minutes it was a six point ball game and they then threw the kitchen sink at us and we were awful.

“If we can go there and just be solid and then do the same in the rest of the games, we can do what did in last year’s Eights and we were really successful doing that. There is no reason we can’t do that but a defeat does set you back and break your confidence a little so we need to get back on it quickly.”