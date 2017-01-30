Super League clubs chase Bradford star Foster

19 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

A number of Super League clubs are interested in signing free agent Alex Foster.

Foster, who was contracted with Bradford before the club’s liquidation, has yet to sign a new deal with the Bulls amid interest from several other clubs.

The 23-year-old has received at least five offers from clubs in both Super League and the Championship, with a decision on his future yet to be made.

It’s understood that the exciting Championship prospect requires a hernia operation that will keep him out of action for the next six weeks. However, it has done little to defuse interest in Foster, who scored 11 tries in 20 appearances for the Broncos last season.

Foster only joined the Bulls from London Broncos in the off-season, but with his services becoming available, there has been a rush of interest in the utility as the season approaches. Bradford are understood to be keen on retaining him, but with interest increasing among other clubs, the Bulls are at risk of losing one of the most promising talents outside of Super League on the eve of the season.