Invitations extended for Edgar Hanson Nines

A deadline has been set of Sunday 12 August for applications to enter the forthcoming Castleford & Featherstone ARL Edgar Hanson Invitation Nines, which are taking place towards the end of the month.

Entry is £25 per team and the winner of the tournament will take 75 per cent of the entry fees paid, with the runner-up pocketing 25 per cent.

A maximum of eight teams will be involved in the event, which is being hosted by Allerton Bywater on Sunday 26 August, with a 1.00pm start; sides from beyond the Castleford and Featherstone area are welcome to apply.

The afternoon will also include a sprint competition, immediately prior to the final.

Teams wishing to enter should call Castleford & Featherstone ARL Secretary Linda Peel on 077 4736 0307. Entry fees must be paid before 12 August.