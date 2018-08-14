Invitations go out for Edgar Hanson Nines

The Castleford & Featherstone ARL’s Edgar Hanson Nines are taking place on Sunday 26 August at Allerton Bywater – and places are still up for grabs for teams wishing to take part.

Teams from beyond the area will be warmly accepted, with up to a maximum of eight sides being involved.

The cost for inclusion is £25 per team, with the winner taking 75 per cent of the total entry fees received, and the runner-up 25 per cent.

The competition kicks off at 1.00pm, and a sprint competition is planned prior to the final.

Clubs wishing to be involved should contact Castleford & Featherstone ARL Secretary Linda Peel on 077 4736 0307.