Ireland name side for World Cup clash with Italy

Ireland have named a strong side for their first World Cup group fixture with Italy.

Grand Final winners Brad Singleton and Anthony Mullally have both been selected among 13 Super League-based players.

Former Hull KR, Hull FC and St Helens man Shannon McDonnell will start on the wing while Canerbury centre Michael Morgan has been named at centre. Toronto’s Liam Kay is on the wing with London playmaker Api Pewhairangi partnering captain Liam Finn in the halves.

Meanwhile, James Tedesco starts at fullback for Italy after missing out on Australia selection, with Hull FC’s Mark Minichiello captaining the side. Huddersfield’s Shannon Wakeman also features for the Azzurri.

IRELAND

1 Scott Grix

2 Shannon McDonnell

3 Ed Chamberlain

4 Michael Morgan

5 Liam Kay

6 Api Pewhairangi

7 Liam Finn (c)

8 Brad Singleton

9 Michael McIlorum

10 Kyle Amor

11 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook

12 Oliver Roberts

13 George King

14 Tyrone McCarthy

15 James Hasson

16 Joe Philbin

17 Anthony Mullally

18 Joe Keyes

19 Will Hope

20 Jack Higginson

21 Matty Hadden

ITALY

1 James TEDESCO

2 Mason CERRUTO

3 Justin CASTELLARO

4 Nathan MILONE

5 Josh MANTELLATO

6 Terry CAMPESE

7 Jack JOHNS

8 Paul VAUGHAN

9 Ryan GHIETTI

10 Daniel ALVARO

11 Joel RIETHMULLER

12 Mark MINICHIELLO (c)

13 Nathan BROWN

14 Colin WILKIE

15 Brendan SANTI

16 Shannon WAKEMAN

17 Jayden WALKER

18 Christophe CALEGRI

19 Christopher CENTRONE

20 Joe TRAMONTANA

21 Gavin HISCOX