Ireland name side for World Cup clash with Italy

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw October 24, 2017 14:12

Ireland have named a strong side for their first World Cup group fixture with Italy.

Grand Final winners Brad Singleton and Anthony Mullally have both been selected among 13 Super League-based players.

Former Hull KR, Hull FC and St Helens man Shannon McDonnell will start on the wing while Canerbury centre Michael Morgan has been named at centre. Toronto’s Liam Kay is on the wing with London playmaker Api Pewhairangi partnering captain Liam Finn in the halves.

Meanwhile, James Tedesco starts at fullback for Italy after missing out on Australia selection, with Hull FC’s Mark Minichiello captaining the side. Huddersfield’s Shannon Wakeman also features for the Azzurri.

IRELAND
1 Scott Grix
2 Shannon McDonnell
3 Ed Chamberlain
4 Michael Morgan
5 Liam Kay
6 Api Pewhairangi
7 Liam Finn (c)
8 Brad Singleton
9 Michael McIlorum
10 Kyle Amor
11 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook
12 Oliver Roberts
13 George King
14 Tyrone McCarthy
15 James Hasson
16 Joe Philbin
17 Anthony Mullally
18  Joe Keyes
19  Will Hope
20  Jack Higginson
21  Matty Hadden

ITALY
1   James TEDESCO
2   Mason CERRUTO
3   Justin CASTELLARO
4   Nathan MILONE
5   Josh MANTELLATO
6   Terry CAMPESE
7   Jack JOHNS
8   Paul VAUGHAN
9   Ryan GHIETTI
10  Daniel ALVARO
11  Joel RIETHMULLER
12  Mark MINICHIELLO (c)
13  Nathan BROWN
14  Colin WILKIE
15  Brendan SANTI
16  Shannon WAKEMAN
17  Jayden WALKER

18  Christophe CALEGRI
19  Christopher CENTRONE
20  Joe TRAMONTANA
21  Gavin HISCOX

