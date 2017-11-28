Ireland star signs new contract at Wakefield

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield Trinity have announced that fullback Scott Grix has signed a new contract with the club.

League Express revealed last month how Trinity had held talks with the Ireland international about an extension to his existing contract, which still has another year to run.

And those talks have now resulted in an additional year on the contract of Grix, 33, who will now remain with the club until the end of 2019.

“I am really happy to have signed for a further year,” he said.

“I really enjoyed last season especially with how well we did. The signings the club has made along with the resigning of key players, it shows how far we have come and I am excited to be involved in the next couple of years.

Head Coach, Chris Chester added: “I am delighted he has signed for a further year, Scott is an influential player both on and off-field. He played a large part in the success that we had on the field last year and I look forward to working with him for the next two seasons.”