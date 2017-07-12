Ireland succumb to Student favourites Australia
Australia have accounted for Ireland 46-8, in the last of today’s Student Rugby League World Cup results to be confirmed, and will now face England in Friday’s semi-final.
Scotland take on the Pacific Islands in the other semi-final, while Ireland and Wales clash, also in Friday, in the battle to avoid the wooden spoon.
Results
Wednesday 12 July
GROUP A: Australia 46 Ireland 8.
GROUP B: England 30 Scotland 20.
CROSS-GROUP: Pacific Islands 40 Wales 12.
Previous results
Friday 7 July
GROUP A: Pacific Islands 48 Ireland 4.
GROUP B: Scotland 48 Wales 18.
CROSS-GROUP: England 10 Australia 54.
Sunday 9 July
GROUP A: Australia 68 Pacific Islands 16.
GROUP B: Wales 4 England 22.
CROSS-GROUP: Ireland 24 Scotland 38.
Fixtures
Friday 14 July
SEMI-FINALS
Australia v England
Pacific Islands v Scotland
FIFTH-SIXTH PLAY-OFF
Ireland v Wales
Sunday 16 July
WORLD CUP FINAL (Pepper Stadium, Penrith).
