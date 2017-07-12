Ireland succumb to Student favourites Australia

Phil Hodgson
By Phil Hodgson July 12, 2017 12:59

Australia have accounted for Ireland 46-8, in the last of today’s Student Rugby League World Cup results to be confirmed, and will now face England in Friday’s semi-final.

Scotland take on the Pacific Islands in the other semi-final, while Ireland and Wales clash, also in Friday, in the battle to avoid the wooden spoon.

Reports on all games will feature in Monday’s League Express.

 

Results

Wednesday 12 July

GROUP A: Australia 46 Ireland 8.

GROUP B: England 30 Scotland 20.

CROSS-GROUP: Pacific Islands 40 Wales 12.

 

Previous results

Friday 7 July

GROUP A: Pacific Islands 48 Ireland 4.

GROUP B: Scotland 48 Wales 18.

CROSS-GROUP: England 10 Australia 54.

 

Sunday 9 July

GROUP A: Australia 68 Pacific Islands 16.

GROUP B: Wales 4 England 22.

CROSS-GROUP: Ireland 24 Scotland 38.

 

Fixtures

 

Friday 14 July

SEMI-FINALS

Australia v England

Pacific Islands v Scotland

FIFTH-SIXTH PLAY-OFF

Ireland v Wales

 

Sunday 16 July

WORLD CUP FINAL (Pepper Stadium, Penrith).

 

 

