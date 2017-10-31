Ireland unchanged for PNG challenge
Mark Aston has named an unchanged Ireland said to face Papua New Guinea.
The Wolfhounds picked up an excellent victory over Italy in their opening match and could now take a huge step towards qualification through Group C should they defeat PNG.
The winner of the clash will be in the driving seat to qualify after The Kumuls defeated Wales in their first match.
Michael Marum has made just one change for the clash, with Stargroth Amean replacing PNG Hunters hooker Wartovo Puara, who started against Wales.
It means Kurt Baptise, who has been linked with a move to Warrington, will start against Ireland in Port Moresby.
PNG
1 David MEAD (c)
2 Justin OLAM
3 Kato OTTIO
4 Nene MACDONALD
5 Garry LO
6 Ase BOAS
7 Watson BOAS
8 Stanton ALBERT
9 Kurt BAPTISTE
10 Luke PAGE
11 Rhyse MARTIN
12 Willie MINOGA
13 Paul AITON
14 James SEGEYARO
15 Wellington ALBERT
16 Stargroth AMEAN
17 Enock MAKI
IRELAND
1 Scott GRIX
2 Shannon McDONNELL
3 Ed CHAMBERLAIN
4 Michael MORGAN
5 Liam KAY
6 Api PEWHAIRANGI
7 Liam FINN (c)
8 Brad SINGLETON
9 Michael MCILORUM
10 Kyle AMOR
11 Louie McCARTHY-SCARSBROOK
12 Oliver ROBERTS
13 George KING
14 Tyrone MCCARTHY
15 James HASSON
16 Joe PHILBIN
17 Anthony MULLALY