Ireland unchanged for PNG challenge

Mark Aston has named an unchanged Ireland said to face Papua New Guinea.

The Wolfhounds picked up an excellent victory over Italy in their opening match and could now take a huge step towards qualification through Group C should they defeat PNG.

The winner of the clash will be in the driving seat to qualify after The Kumuls defeated Wales in their first match.

Michael Marum has made just one change for the clash, with Stargroth Amean replacing PNG Hunters hooker Wartovo Puara, who started against Wales.

It means Kurt Baptise, who has been linked with a move to Warrington, will start against Ireland in Port Moresby.

PNG

1 David MEAD (c)

2 Justin OLAM

3 Kato OTTIO

4 Nene MACDONALD

5 Garry LO

6 Ase BOAS

7 Watson BOAS

8 Stanton ALBERT

9 Kurt BAPTISTE

10 Luke PAGE

11 Rhyse MARTIN

12 Willie MINOGA

13 Paul AITON

14 James SEGEYARO

15 Wellington ALBERT

16 Stargroth AMEAN

17 Enock MAKI

IRELAND

1 Scott GRIX

2 Shannon McDONNELL

3 Ed CHAMBERLAIN

4 Michael MORGAN

5 Liam KAY

6 Api PEWHAIRANGI

7 Liam FINN (c)

8 Brad SINGLETON

9 Michael MCILORUM

10 Kyle AMOR

11 Louie McCARTHY-SCARSBROOK

12 Oliver ROBERTS

13 George KING

14 Tyrone MCCARTHY

15 James HASSON

16 Joe PHILBIN

17 Anthony MULLALY