Is Jarryd Hayne set to depart the NRL once again?

Could NRL superstar Jarryd Hayne be on the move again?

The 30-year-old’s one-year with Parramatta expires at the end of this season, and speculation is rife Down Under that Hayne may be about to move on once more.

Take a step back though, any Super League fans hoping to see the Hayne Plane land in the United Kingdom next year – rumours in Australia have linked Hayne with a move to rugby union to potentially play in next year’s World Cup with Fiji.

And when asked by reporters in Australia what his next move may be, Hayne insisted he is relaxed and will take his time over deliberating where his career takes him next.

“I’m going to have a break, a deep breath and then once my head is clear than I will think,” Hayne said.

“My philosophy in life has always been everything will look after itself and I won’t change that.

“Going in blind doors, I enjoy that, not knowing what’s going to happen. I’ve done it before and I’ll do it again.

“Everyone is going ‘what are you doing?’ I don’t know.”