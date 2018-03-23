Isaako wins golden-point thriller for Brisbane

Jamayne Isaako scored all nine points as Brisbane edged Wests Tigers in a golden point thriller 9-7.

The win meant for the first time in Brisbane’s history they had won a game without scoring a try.

Both sides exchanged penalty goals, Isaako for Brisbane with Esan Marsters replying for Wests, in a first half that saw plenty of aggressive defending but also a lack of ball retention from both sides.

It can’t have been much a surprise for many to see the sides tryless at half-time as all three of Wests’ games haven’t featured a try in the opening half this season.

Wests almost had the perfect start to the second half when Luke Brooks grubbered through to Corey Thompson but the former Widnes winger couldn’t reel the kick in.

But it was Brisbane who edged ahead through another Isaako penalty early in the second half. But the Broncos couldn’t go further ahead when Kodi Nikorima broke through but couldn’t find Matt Gillett who was streaming through on the halves’ outside. Jack Bird, on his Broncos debut, then failed to ground a Darius Boyd grubber later on in the set.

After those missed chances for Brisbane, the Tigers took the lead. Brooks grubbered in behind the Broncos defence for Michael Chee-Kam. Marsters couldn’t convert meaning Wests edged ahead 6-4.

Brisbane continued to pepper the Tigers’ line but a James Roberts effort was ruled out for obstruction before David Nofoaluma kept out Tom Opacic with a classic try-saver.

Another Isaako penalty levelled the game up with only four minutes to go after more Brisbane pressure and the winger then nailed a drop goal to edge Brisbane ahead.

Wests regathered the kick-off and Luke Brooks levelled the game up again with a one-pointer to send the game to golden point.

After a first half with no drop goal attempts, Wests were penalised for offside at the play the ball and Isaako stepped up to win it for Brisbane.

Tigers: Thompson, Nofoaluman, Marsters, Naiqama, Watene-Zelezniak, Marshall, Brooks, Packer, McIlwrick, Matulino, Lawrence, Rochow, Eisenhuth; Interchanges: Godinet, Twal, Chee-Kam, Aloiai

Tries: Chee-Kam; Goals: Marsters; Drop Goals: Brooks

Broncos: Boyd, Oates, Roberts, Bird, Isaako, Milford, Nikorima, Lodge, McCullough, Pangai Jr, Glenn, Gillett, McGuire; Interchanges: Opacic, Thaiday, Ofahengaue, Sims

Goals: Isaako 4; Drop Goals: Isaako

Full match reports of all this weekend’s NRL games will feature in Monday’s League Express.