Italian duo picked despite alleged altercation

Huddersfield’s Shannon Wakeman has been included in the Italy side to face USA.

The prop has been the subject of an internal investigation following an alleged altercation with teammate James Tedesco.

But both he and the New South Wales fullback have been included in the Azzurri side that will take on Brian McDermott’s USA.

Terry Campese will make his return in the match, with the former Hull KR halfback replacing Jack Johns, while Christopher Centrone has replaced Colin Wilkie

McDermott has changed three of his interchange options for the contest. Sam-Tochterman-Talbott, Gabriel Farley, Fotukava Malua have all been called up to start from the bench, replacing, Andrew Kneisly, Joe Eichner, Josh Rice.

ITALY

1 James TEDESCO

2 Mason CERRUTO

3 Justin CASTELLARO

4 Nathan MILONE

5 Josh MANTELLATO

6 Terry CAMPESE

7 Ryan GHIETTI

8 Paul VAUGHAN

9 Joseph TRAMONTANA

10 Daniel ALVARO

11 Joel RIETHMULLER

12 Mark MINICHIELLO (c)

13 Nathan BROWN

14 Christopher CENTRONE

15 Brendan SANTI

16 Shannon WAKEMAN

17 Jayden WALKER

USA

1 Corey MAKELIM

2 Ryan BURROUGHS

3 Junior VAIVAI

4 Jonathan ALLEY

5 Bureta FARAIMO

6 Kristian FREED

7 Tui SAMOA

8 Eddy PETTYBOURNE

9 David MARANDO

10 Mark OFFERDAHL (c)

11 Danny HOWARD

12 Matt SHIPWAY

13 Nicholas NEWLIN

14 Sam TOCHTERMAN-TALBOTT

15 Fotukava MALU

16 Steve HOWARD

17 Gabriel FARLEY