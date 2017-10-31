Italian duo picked despite alleged altercation
Huddersfield’s Shannon Wakeman has been included in the Italy side to face USA.
The prop has been the subject of an internal investigation following an alleged altercation with teammate James Tedesco.
But both he and the New South Wales fullback have been included in the Azzurri side that will take on Brian McDermott’s USA.
Terry Campese will make his return in the match, with the former Hull KR halfback replacing Jack Johns, while Christopher Centrone has replaced Colin Wilkie
McDermott has changed three of his interchange options for the contest. Sam-Tochterman-Talbott, Gabriel Farley, Fotukava Malua have all been called up to start from the bench, replacing, Andrew Kneisly, Joe Eichner, Josh Rice.
ITALY
1 James TEDESCO
2 Mason CERRUTO
3 Justin CASTELLARO
4 Nathan MILONE
5 Josh MANTELLATO
6 Terry CAMPESE
7 Ryan GHIETTI
8 Paul VAUGHAN
9 Joseph TRAMONTANA
10 Daniel ALVARO
11 Joel RIETHMULLER
12 Mark MINICHIELLO (c)
13 Nathan BROWN
14 Christopher CENTRONE
15 Brendan SANTI
16 Shannon WAKEMAN
17 Jayden WALKER
USA
1 Corey MAKELIM
2 Ryan BURROUGHS
3 Junior VAIVAI
4 Jonathan ALLEY
5 Bureta FARAIMO
6 Kristian FREED
7 Tui SAMOA
8 Eddy PETTYBOURNE
9 David MARANDO
10 Mark OFFERDAHL (c)
11 Danny HOWARD
12 Matt SHIPWAY
13 Nicholas NEWLIN
14 Sam TOCHTERMAN-TALBOTT
15 Fotukava MALU
16 Steve HOWARD
17 Gabriel FARLEY