Italy too good for USA

Italy bounced back from their defeat to Ireland with a convincing 46-0 win over USA.

James Tedesco starred as he scored two tries against Brian McDermott’s inexperienced Americans.

Italy will still need a miracle to qualify with only a victory over Fiji by 48 points or more enough to see them progress.

An eight-try display made it a comfortable evening for the Azzurri, who were 28-0 up at half-time following tries through Tedesco, Joseph Tramontana (2), Mason Cerruto and Ryan Ghietti.

Tedesco got his second just after half-time and further tries from former Hull Kingston Rovers winger Josh Mantellato and Paul Vaughan sealed the win.

Italy: Cerruto, Centrone, Castellaro, Milone, Mantellato, Tedesco, Ghietti, Vaughan, Tramontana, Alvaro, Walker, Minichiello, Brown. Subs: Riethmuller, Santin, Wakeman, Calegari.

Tramontana (2), Tedesco (2), Mantellato, Ghietti, Vaughan, Cerruto

Goals: Mantellato 7/8