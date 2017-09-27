Italy name strong train-on squad for 2017 Rugby League World Cup

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Super League stars Oliver Gildart and Mark Minichiello are among the big names included in Italy’s train-on squad for the 2017 World Cup.

The squad, which will be reduced to 24 players before 13 October, is drawn from players in Australia, England and France, as well as the domestic Italian competition.

And Gildart – who had hinted he would play for Italy if no England call-up was forthcoming – is included. Fellow Super League players Minichiello and Huddersfield forward Shannon Wakeman are also called up.

The big names from the NRL include Wests’ James Tedesco, while Aiden Guerra is also included. They will pledge their allegiance to Italy if they are not chosen by hosts Australia.

Former Hull KR players Terry Campese and Josh Mantellato are also included – while Matthew Johns’ son, Jack, is another call-up.