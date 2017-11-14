Italy sanctioned for off-field incident

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The Rugby League World Cup 2017 has today sanctioned the Federazione Italiana Rugby League (FIRL) following the completion of an investigation into an off-field incident involving Italian Rugby League players in Cairns during the tournament.

A fracas reportedly broke out between two of their players following the defeat to Ireland.

RLWC2017 Chief Executive Andrew Hill confirmed the FIRL was in breach of its obligations to the tournament and a $5,000 suspended fine has been imposed.

The Organising Committee will forward the relevant details from the investigation to the Rugby League International Federation.