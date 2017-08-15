Jack hits the heights as Halifax take the Wheelchair prize

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

JACK BROWN scored an amazing 15 tries as Halifax accounted for Leeds Rhinos 110-48 in Saturday’s Wheelchair Cup Final at Huddersfield.

The game was much more closely contested than the final scoreline would suggest, with the teams trading three tries apiece in the opening quarter.

But Halifax stepped up a gear to lead by 30 points at the break, going on to post an ultimately emphatic success.

Harry Brown and Rob Hawkins bagged a brace apiece for the victors, while Coral Batey and Jack Sykes also touched down.

Tom Halliwell impressed for Leeds with five tries, and the Rhinos’ remaining touchdowns went to Ryan Richardson, with two, and Josh Butler and James Simpson.