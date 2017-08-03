Jack Walker signs three-year deal with Leeds

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Jack Walker has ended speculation over his future after penning a new three-year deal with Leeds Rhinos.

The 17-year-old fullback has been at the centre of heavy speculation after the Rhinos claimed he had rejected a new deal to stay with the club.

But it’s understood Walker, who has impressed immensely in his eight appearances for the Rhinos this year, never turned down the contract and wished for more time to consider his next move.

Warrington Wolves were thought to be heavily interested in the youngster, who has a desire to pursue a career at fullback.

It appeared he could be on his way to last year’s Grand Finalists following Leeds’ much-publicised press release claimed he had turned down the opportunity to stay.

But he will now remain in the blue and amber of Leeds for the next three seasons.

“There has been a lot of speculation over my future and I feel it’s every player’s right to look at their option and to make the right call for themselves,” Walker said.

“I respect this club and its history and to sign for my hometown club and be part of this amazing group of players is a dream come true!”

Meanwhile, the club has also confirmed Alex Sutcliffe has penned a four-year deal to stay in West Yorkshire after he made his debut in the 34-0 defeat to Wigan last month.

“It has always been a dream of mine to play for the Rhinos since I was young and it is a dream come true,” he said.

“Having made my debut now, I want to strive even harder to be in the squad again in the future having had that experience. I know I need to keep working hard with the Under 19s in the gym and develop my skills with Under 19s coaches Adrian Morley and Jonny Wainhouse to get that chance.”