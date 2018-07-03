Jackson Hastings linked with shock Salford switch

Jackson Hastings is being linked with a surprise switch to Salford.

The halfback is a free agent following his release from Manly and has been linked with a move to Super League.

However, the controversial youngster has instead been linked with Huddersfield, who revealed they had withdrawn their interest after the player’s representatives failed to respond before a deadline set.

It has now emerged that the Red Devils have launched a move for the 22-year-old, who has made almost 50 NRL appearances.

Hastings was regarded as one of the most talented young players in the NRL and his arrival at the Red Devils would mark a huge piece of business for the club.

Salford have a quota spot free following Manu Vatuvei’s departure, which has opened the door for an overseas recruit.

If reports down under are anything to go by, Hastings could take up that spot.

His exit from Manly follows a reported falling out with star playmaker Daly Cherry-Evans, while it’s accused that his fellow team-mates do not want to play with him too.