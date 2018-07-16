Jake Connor’s season finished after hamstring tear

Hull FC’s woeful injury luck has struck once again, with Jake Connor ruled out for the season with a hamstring tear.

Head coach Lee Radford had expressed fears over the extent of Connor’s injury, and those concerns have been realised after it was confirmed the England international would miss the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old has been one of Super League’s top performers this year and starred during his England debut against New Zealand.

But he will now miss the rest of the season, adding to Hull’s growing injury list.

Jamie Shaul, Marc Sneyd, Josh Griffin, Fetuli Talanoa, Josh Bowden and Joe Westerman are all currently on the sidelines while Albert Kelly will be unavailable for their game with Wakefield this week due to a concussion. Mickey Paea and Chris Green are also doubtful.

“I’ve said it all season, I’ve never known anything like it,” Radford said.

“We’ve got 12 or 13 players missing this week, it’s one of those seasons but we’ll keep battling on and keep fighting until there are no more fights left.

“It’s up to the boys that are selected to keep putting their best foot forward but when we’re playing 13- 30 against 1 -17 then the quality can shine through.

“It is disappointing for Jake, he has been excellent this season but that is the way our season has gone so far.

“Hopefully we can get a few bodies back on the field over the next few weeks.”