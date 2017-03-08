Jake Mamo nearing long-awaited Huddersfield debut, Rick Stone confirms

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Huddersfield Giants coach Rick Stone has revealed that star signing Jake Mamo is getting closer to his long-awaited debut for the club.

Mamo has not yet touched a ball for the Giants since arriving from NRL side Newcastle Knights, with an ankle injury preventing him from making his debut for the club thus far.

But Stone, speaking in the build-up to Friday’s visit to Leigh Centurions, said that the full-back is moving in the right direction in regards to a potential debut not being too far away.

“He’s moving a lot better and running now so at least he’s on the right track,” he said.

“His surgery notes were that he wasn’t meant to be running until March, we’ve just ticked over into March and he’s had his first coming of runs.

“The flexibility in his ankle is coming along nicely and his reaction after running is positive. So basically now it’s about building up his volume and intensity and touch wood everything goes to plan so we get up to where we think he can play 80 minutes.”