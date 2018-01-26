Jamaica High School Championships begin

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Jamaica’s 2018, national U14 and U16 high school rugby league championships got off to a promising start, with the number of participating schools up from 11 to 19.

As defending champions at both age groups, Calabar High will be looking to hold on to both titles.

In the U14 category, Kingston College, Calabar, Spanish Town and St. Catherine are joined by newcomers, Cedar Grove Academy, Old Harbour and BB Coke High. Surprise results from round one were debutants, Old Harbour’s win against Kingston College, and a Cedar Grove Academy draw with St. Catherine.

At U16s, Calabar, Kingston College, Campion, Clan Clarty, St. Georges, Spanish Town, St. Catherine, Old Harbour, Bi Walk and BB Coke High are vying for supremacy. Upsets in the opening week were wins for Old Harbour and Cedar Grove, over Kingston College and St. Catherine respectively.

“Our team has grown a lot over the past few months,” commented Old Harbour coach, Devaughn Stewart, upbeat after a winning start in both competitions. “The players are committed and willing. We expect to do well against more seasoned opponents.”