Jamaica Inter-Collegiate 2017 Season Kicks Off

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The seventh year of the Jamaican inter-collegiate season kicked off with six premier tertiary institutions taking part, namely: defending champions, Mico University College; GC Foster College; The University of the West Indies; The University of Technology; Excelsior Community College; and debutants Caribbean Maritime Institute.

All six teams will play each other twice, the top four will play in the semi-finals (Saturday 15 April), with the Grand Final and Third Place play off matches scheduled for the following week.

The competition, which remains a breeding ground for players for the Reggae Warriors national side, can now boast of producing the first Jamaican domestic player to sign a full, professional contract, with the University of Technology’s Nathan Campbell joining the Toronto Wolfpack.

“There is so much talent; it abounds,” commented Intercollegiate Rugby League chairman, Romeo Monteith. “The resources being invested by institutions are now reaping just rewards as we expect to see more intercollegiate players go professional.

“There are many challenges but our colleges and universities have done so much for their rugby league student athletes – through scholarships, access to gyms and good coaching. This year will be another exciting competition and no one can predict a winner.”

Contact: Intercol General Secretary, Garrique Lawrence

E: intercolsecretariat@yahoo.com