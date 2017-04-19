Jamaica Inter-Collegiate Final this Saturday – Mico v Knights

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The Jamaica Inter-collegiate Championship will be decided this Saturday (April 22) when four times defending champions, Mico University College Crocs will face the decider-match debutants, University of Technology Knights.

Mico defeated Excelsior Community College 42-12, in the semi-finals, with Antonio Baker scoring four tries and centre Delano Smith three. In their semi the Knights caused a major upset, beating second seed, GC Foster College 20-18; the Knights skipper Marvin Thompson knotching up two tries and two conversions.

The winning score came in the final minute, when Shannon Harris outflanked the GC defence in the right hand corner.

The Grand Final and third placed play off will take place at Alpha Boys Institute.