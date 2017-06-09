Jamaican Championship Kicks Off

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Defending champions Duhaney Park Red Sharks kicked off the 13th Jamaican domestic campaign with a convincing 40-0 defeat of Spanish Town; Owen Linton and Kenneth Walker both scoring two of their seven tries.

In the other first round matches, Jamaica Defence Force ran in 12 tries to overpower Vauxhall Vultures 67-4, whilst Washington Bulls held on to beat Liguanea Dragons 32-22; last year’s Grand Finalists GC Foster with the bye.

The Championship will see the seven teams play each other twice in the regular season phase. After 14 gruelling rounds, the number one seed will claim the League Leaders Trophy and go straight to the semi-finals with the remaining sides playing eliminators to determine who joins them.

The Grand Final will be played on November 4.