Jamaican international Brown pens new Thunder deal

Jamaica centre Joe Brown has pledged his allegiance to Newcastle Thunder for a further season, the club have announced.

After helping the Reggae Warriors claim the Americas Championship, and consequently become the first-ever Caribbean side to qualify for the Rugby League World Cup, the player-coach has now agreed a new one-year deal to remain at Kingston Park throughout 2019.

The veteran, who captained the Thunder last season, first signed with the club during its days as Gateshead back in 2005, and has donned the famous shirt on more than 200 occasions across his two spells in Tyneside.

Brown could make his first competitive appearance of the new campaign when Jason Payne’s side host Doncaster, as part of a huge double-header that also sees Toronto Wolfpack lock horns with Widnes Vikings, on Saturday, 16th February 2019.