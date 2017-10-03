James Child to take charge of Super League Grand Final

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

James Child will officiate the 2017 Grand Final.

The West Yorkshire-based referee has been given the nod over Phil Bentham after his performance in Castleford’s semi-final victory over St Helens.

Child, 34, will take charge of his first ever Grand Final, over 11 years since his first professional game in 2006.

Ben Thaler, who was in charge for the 2015 showpiece at Old Trafford, is the reserve referee, while Challenge Cup Final official Bentham will be the video referee for the contest.

Child has been given numerous big games this year, also taking one of the Challenge Cup semi-finals earlier this season.