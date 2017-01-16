James commits to Sheffield

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Sheffield Eagles forward Matt James has become the second member of the club’s existing squad to sign a new deal with the club.

The former Bradford and Halifax man has signed a one-year contract with the Eagles as Mark Aston continues to build a squad for the upcoming campaign.

James signed with the Eagles in 2016 and was a regular last season, making 31 appearances in all competitions, scoring four tries.

The 29-year-old joins hooker Greg Burns out of the Eagles’ existing playing staff in officially committing to the club for the upcoming season, which starts with a home game against Oldham on Sunday 5th February.

“We started to see the real Matty James towards the end of last season, and we are delighted that he has agreed to stay with the club for 2017,” director of rugby Mark Aston said.

“Like many at the start of last season, he needed time to find his feet, but I always had confidence that he could be a major player for me and this team.

“We have a young group of players here and, at 29, he is one of our more experienced operators.

“He will have a key role for me next season. Not only are we going to need his invaluable experience, but his leadership on and off the field can have a real impact on some of our younger heads.

“He is a great professional and a really great lad, I am naturally delighted that he has decided to stay here and continue the form he showed last season.”