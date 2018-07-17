James Ford becomes York’s first ever full-time coach

York City Knights have made James Ford the club’s first-ever full-time head coach.

Ford has seen his stock rise rapidly during his time with the Knights, who are fighting it out with Bradford for promotion to the Championship.

Ahead of their massive game with the Bulls on Sunday, the Knights have been handed a boost after Ford accepted a new long-term contract, which expires at the end of the 2021 season.

“It was a big decision for me to take a full-time role in the game,” the 35-year-old said

“But one I’m very excited about.

“I’m very proud to be head coach of York City Knights and I’m proud of the progress that club is making on and off the field.

“There’s always been potential in the city and we’re heading in the right direction. The clubs feels ready to take that next step and I’m honoured to have that responsibility.”

Knights Chairman Jon Flatman added: “We’re delighted that James has committed to this new contract. There’s a commitment to ensure we’ve got a quality product and a competitive team on the field, and the head coach obviously plays a key role in making that happen.

“James has a big future in the game and we wanted to ensure that he plays a big part in York City Knights’ future.

“His relationship with players and other people in the game is excellent and the club will continue to build on and off the field with James leading the way.”